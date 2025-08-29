Claire’s went from millennial rite of passage to Gen Alpha washout. But don’t count out the mall icon yet

Just three years ago, Claire’s was making a comeback. Gen Z and Gen Alpha seemed to be falling in love with the retailer, just like their parents had.

After a 2018 bankruptcy, Claire’s underwent a strategic restructuring that eliminated nearly $2 billion in debt and appeared to be headed toward a turnaround. It hired top talent like Kristin Patrick, former executive at Gap and Calvin Klein, who became CMO. And it opened “store within a store” concepts at Walmart and CVS. Back then, the company said it was headed toward an initial public offering that could raise up to $100 million. But this was all a mirage. Behind the scenes, Claire’s was a financial mess. It was still carrying $500 million in debt and had a bloated retail footprint of roughly 3,000 stores at a time when consumers were increasingly shopping online. “Claire’s did not seem equipped to execute on its business plan,” says Jonathan Shenson, a bankruptcy expert at Greenberg Glusker law firm.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

advertisement

All of this meant the company couldn’t focus on innovating on its products or stores. And it showed. Walk through a Claire’s store today, and you’ll likely find it untidy and disorganized. The store fixtures are stuffed with generic products similar to those sold by Walmart and Shein. And yet, despite offering this terrible shopping experience, Claire’s still managed to generate $1.3 billion in global sales in 2024, roughly $720 million of it in North America. (Claire’s declined to comment on this story.) In early August, Claire’s filed for bankruptcy for a second time. But now it seems like it has one more chance to become the brand that today’s tweens deserve. On August 20, it announced that the private equity firm Ames Watson had acquired it for $104 million. The big question is whether this new owner can figure out how to make Claire’s solvent and, perhaps more importantly, how to evolve the tastes and shopping behaviors of today’s shoppers. Already Claire’s is trimming its store list and shuttering nearly 300 locations.

“It’s not surprising that Claire’s filed for bankruptcy again, but what is surprising is that there might actually be a happy ending here, where something viable emerges,” Shenson says.