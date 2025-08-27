Lego’s more-is-more strategy is working

Lego is bigger than ever, and it has adults (and IP) to thank.
The Lego Group says it released 314 Lego sets in the first six months of 2025—a company record—and announced record revenue of 34.6 billion kroner, or about $5.4 billion, which is a 12% jump year-over-year. CEO Niels B. Christiansen attributed the growth in a statement to “our large and innovative range of products that continues to be relevant across ages and interests.”
The Danish toy company couldn’t have released so many sets in such a short time span without diversifying its product offerings. Lego isn’t just for kids anymore, nor are it limited to the toy bin. They’re suitable for hanging on your wall and displaying on a bookshelf.
The company has found new fans with more complex sets that cater to adults based around topics like art and architecture, along with ongoing licenses for sets based on outside intellectual property like Stars Wars, Harry Potter, and Marvel that give Lego access to pre-existing built-in audiences. Rather than simply growing its market share, Lego is growing its market.
The company says its bestsellers include a blend of owned and licensed products. Lego Botanicals, the brand’s floral sets that come with in bouquets or in pots, sold well in the spring for Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, while new partnerships with Formula 1 and Bluey, plus a Pokémon collaboration coming next year, are evidence that licensing remains a top priority.
As an analog, device-free toy, Lego benefits especially in the U.S. from a consumer desire for less screen time. Despite its movies, Lego is ultimately selling consumers a physical toy you play with. A 2024 Pew Research Center survey found about four in 10 teens say they spend too much time on their phones, and 47% of their parents said the same thing about their phones. Lego now has sets for both groups.
