Lego’s more-is-more strategy is working

Lego is bigger than ever, and it has adults (and IP) to thank.

The Lego Group says it released 314 Lego sets in the first six months of 2025—a company record—and announced record revenue of 34.6 billion kroner, or about $5.4 billion, which is a 12% jump year-over-year. CEO Niels B. Christiansen attributed the growth in a statement to “our large and innovative range of products that continues to be relevant across ages and interests.”

The Danish toy company couldn’t have released so many sets in such a short time span without diversifying its product offerings. Lego isn’t just for kids anymore, nor are it limited to the toy bin. They’re suitable for hanging on your wall and displaying on a bookshelf.

Lego CEO Niels B. Christiansen [Photo: Lego]

The company has found new fans with more complex sets that cater to adults based around topics like art and architecture, along with ongoing licenses for sets based on outside intellectual property like Stars Wars, Harry Potter, and Marvel that give Lego access to pre-existing built-in audiences. Rather than simply growing its market share, Lego is growing its market.