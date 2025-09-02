Huge Horizons: dreaming of possible futures

Do androids dream of electric sheep? The question that served as the title to Philip K. Dick’s classic sci-fi novel that then became Blade Runner is perhaps more resonant in this new era of generative AI (gen AI) than it was when the book was published in 1968.

Triggered by our prompts, gen AI models are spitting out possible worlds in the form of text and images, creating new combinations of the elements they’ve been trained on. But what if we trained AI models to generate possible futures—electric ideas that could solve real-life problems in the near future? What can AI models dream for us when properly trained? That way of thinking inspired Huge Horizons, an interactive experience that design and technology agency Huge developed for Fast Company’s 2025 Most Innovative Companies Summit. THE CONCEPT “The original brief was to bring something wildly innovative using AI to the summit—not just a demo, but an experience,” says Eric Vienna, design director at Huge, and the creative visionary for the project. “We envisioned a living abstraction: visitors would step into the booth, collaborate with Huge, and watch these surreal, reactive sculptures emerge in real time. It became a metaphor for what we do: translating the intangible into the experiential.”

“But because it’s an innovation summit, it couldn’t stop at spectacle,” Vienna adds. “We paired those moments with visionary concepts and business use cases—a kind of springboard for future ventures. The goal was to inspire participants to think, ‘Could this cool idea be a company?’” Every participant of Huge Horizons was presented with a magenta-colored interface (the distinctive color of the agency), that offered a series of prompts: areas of innovation (8 topics, ranging from “Climate & Earth Systems” to “Fashion & Beauty”), subcategories within those topics (“Compassionate Design,” “Sentient Interfaces”), and ways of thinking (visual or logical).

The end result? An idea that proposes new uses for existing technologies, with concrete applications and a unique digital sculpture symbolizing it.

Take, for instance, Empathy Engine, created with the prompts Logical, Human & Humanity, and Compassionate Design. It’s “an AI that models and responds to subtle emotional cues in real time.” By being trained on diverse biometric, vocal, and contextual data, it personalizes digital interactions to match users’ emotional states—providing tailored support, insights, and connection. Its use cases include therapy platforms that could deploy it for hyper-personalized care, adjusting tone and content based on user affect; or social media platforms that use it to filter emotional content, preventing trauma. (Explore a gallery of Huge Horizons outputs here.) “Huge Horizons wasn’t about replacing creativity, but about accelerating it,” says Vienna. “We treated AI not as a shortcut, but as a force multiplier for original thinking. By feeding it with our own vision, aesthetics, and quirks, we unlocked a new velocity of invention.” THE TECH THAT MAKES IT POSSIBLE Huge Horizons is not only the result of creative vision, but boundary-pushing ideas and the fusion of technology platforms. It was made possible through the combined power of Adobe FireFly, Google Gemini, and Stability.ai.

The development of a system that could produce the unique digital sculptures began with a broad visual exploration that was distilled into visual attributes that were then turned into prompts fed into Adobe Firefly. With Google Gemini, the team explored deeper themes and aligned the visuals with large concepts such as “sustainable materials” or “alternate realities.” These were then fed into Midjourney, creating surreal renderings that became the “icons”—core visual motifs for the desired end result. Then, the process went on to ComfyUI via a custom-built Stable Diffusion of Stability.ai workflow that allowed them to keep working on the visuals while keeping a consistent visual language aligned with the Huge brand.

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In the end, Huge Horizons consisted of 24 unique styles, which meant that there were 24 models to train. It took 5 rounds of evaluation and retraining to get the system’s output—both in terms of digital sculptures and ideas to text—to the right place. “Horizons arrived at the perfect moment in the history of Generative AI,” says Solutions Architect Zach Goldstein, “with enterprise solutions all caught up in this transformative space.” “Our team enjoyed three seamless experiences: easily scaling up our training of custom cube models with the AI Toolkit, hosting our custom cube models through Vertex’s Custom Prediction Routines (CPR), and seamlessly plugging in Google Vertex’s foundational models, Gemini flash and Imagen.”

NOT A ONE-OFF “Huge Horizons wasn’t about predicting the future,” says Huge’s Chief Creative Officer, Ez Blaine. “It was about opening it up, letting ourselves imagine what happens when AI doesn’t replace creativity but actually deepens it and makes ideas tangible.” The installation is more than just a one-off effort by Huge: it’s part of a series of “special projects” started by Blaine to showcase the agency’s culture of creativity and innovation in a highly competitive market. These are endeavors that go beyond marketing, trying to bring to life the ethos behind Huge’s 25-year history. “There’s something magical that happens when you get the right mix of wickedly talented people, ideas, and just enough unknown,” Blaine says about the core team of 6 creatives and tech experts that made the project happen. “Horizons was a moment to connect, build, and stretch toward what’s next in a beautifully poetic way. Some of the overheard conversations at the experience felt like tipping points in people’s minds.”