Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

On the new episode of the ‘By Design’ podcast, we unpack the design world’s biggest headlines.

‘By Design,’ episode 3: Why Trump just hired Airbnb’s cofounder, Figma’s Wall Street arrival, and the Cracker Barrel culture war

[Photos: Samir Hussein/Getty Images for BoF, Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images, Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images]

BY Cody Nelson

Cody Nelson is a freelance producer and writer in Chicago. He is the senior producer of By Design.

Listen to this ArticleMore info
0:00 / 0:00

It’s been a big month for design.

On this episode of By Design, hosts Liz Stinson and Mark Wilson give the rundown of the latest news and have a conversation with Figma chief product officer Yuhki Yamashita just after the company’s IPO. 

Where does Figma go from here? What does its product lead think about design in the age of AI and vibe coding? Well, you’ll have to listen to find out. 

Then, we’ll round things out with the best and worst designs of the month as Teenage Engineering, Apple, A24, and AOL battle for the crown (or not).  

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement


Listen now on Apple, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get podcasts.

The early-rate deadline for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is Friday, September 5, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

Explore Topics