‘By Design,’ episode 3: Why Trump just hired Airbnb’s cofounder, Figma’s Wall Street arrival, and the Cracker Barrel culture war

On this episode of By Design, hosts Liz Stinson and Mark Wilson give the rundown of the latest news and have a conversation with Figma chief product officer Yuhki Yamashita just after the company’s IPO.

Where does Figma go from here? What does its product lead think about design in the age of AI and vibe coding? Well, you’ll have to listen to find out.

Then, we’ll round things out with the best and worst designs of the month as Teenage Engineering, Apple, A24, and AOL battle for the crown (or not).