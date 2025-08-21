Trump appoints Airbnb cofounder Joe Gebbia to new chief design officer role

U.S. President Donald Trump will appoint Airbnb cofounder Joe Gebbia to lead a team charged with remaking the government’s digital services, according to two officials familiar with the matter, as part of his goal to transform federal agencies in the name of efficiency.

Trump signed an executive order creating a National Design Studio to improve the “usability and aesthetics” of federal digital services. Trump named Gebbia the chief design officer. He will report to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, according to the order.

Since taking office, Trump has remodeled federal agencies. Gebbia, who joined the administration earlier this year, is poised to help lead the next phase of that effort as chief design officer.

Billionaire and former Trump adviser Elon Musk led the administration’s initial project, called DOGE, to remake government in the name of efficiency. The initiative involved slashing jobs, shuttering departments, and clawing back funding to achieve Trump’s political objectives.