‘Your Labubu’s Labubu needs a Labubu.’ These 4 items show we might be at peak accessory

Lip balm on your phone case. A backpack on a Stanley. A Labubu for your Labubu.

“Accessory-ception” appears to be a new way for brands across a diverse range of categories to tap into the demand for collectibles—and a sure sign that accessory culture has gone too far. Here are four of the wildest accessories for accessories we’ve seen so far. [Photo: Rhode] Rhode phone case Rhode’s $35 lip gloss phone cases, which debuted in February 2024, are exactly what they sound like: two custom phone cases with purpose-built slots for carrying (Rhode-branded) lip gloss. Before they even launched, both cases already had a waitlist. After they sold out and relaunched two months later, those waitlists numbered in the hundreds of thousands. The lip case inspired hundreds of TikTok reviews, DIY tutorials, and even a parody from Heinz ketchup—and its success showed other brands that the meta accessory could serve as both a popular collectible and a wearable marketing opportunity.

[Photo: Trove Brands, LLC] Owala bottle charm In light of this dystopian Stanley accessorization spiral, other water bottle companies have attempted to put their own spin on the trend. This June, Owala collaborated with the jewelry company Made by Mary to create a necklace with a tiny Owala-shaped charm, accompanied by a sparkly Owala bottle with a mini version of itself attached as a charm. The bundle cost $99.99 and sold out—giving Owala superfans a meta-accessory to flex on less deep-pocketed water bottle enthusiasts. [Photo: Getty Images]

Labubu for your Labubu Generally, Labubus are the epitome of the meta-accessory trend: They serve no purpose other than to look aesthetically pleasing (debatable), and they can be dressed up in a variety of tiny outfits, which has led third-party sellers to create such necessities as Labubu wigs, jerseys, hats, and car seats. Thus, it was only a matter of time before someone found a way to give a Labubu its own Labubu. One Redditor in the subreddit r/labubu did just that by sourcing a mini version of the doll and affixing it to the original keychain-style.

“A Labubu for my Labubu,” the post’s caption reads. “It’s a Lalabububu or a Labulabububu,” one commenter responded. Another added, “Your Labubu’s Labubu needs a Labubu.”