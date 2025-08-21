Target’s new CEO has to fix these three things, and one of them is—yes, really—DEI

The Target brand—once one of the most enviable in retail—is in tatters. The 50-year-old company is battling rising prices, disorganized and sometimes understocked stores, and a consumer boycott over its sudden retreat from DEI under the Trump Administration.

That’s why Target raised eyebrows when it announced that Michael Fiddelke—who has been at the company for two decades, most recently as COO—is taking the top job, replacing current CEO Brian Cornell in February. Some analysts have questioned the decision to promote an insider, instead of finding an external candidate with fresh ideas. Indeed, when Fiddelke articulated his strategy for helping Target bounce back during the company’s earnings call this week, it didn’t sound like a bold new direction. Instead, he’s focused on reviving the retailer’s design-forward private labels and updating back-end technology to make operations run more smoothly.

I’ve reported on both the early success of Target’s private-brand strategy and the company’s more recent troubles—including the boycott. It’s clear that Target will need to make bigger changes to recover its former glory. Here are three things Fiddelke must do to save Target from further decline.

Showcase Design, But Make It Affordable

For more than two decades, Target has differentiated itself from other retailers with its focus on good design. It collaborated with high-end designers like Alexander McQueen and Rodarte to create affordable versions of their products. It also has a $31 billion portfolio of trendy private labels that mimic more expensive brands on the market.