Pizza Hut’s big new plan is tiny pizzas for grown-ups

The Personal Pan Pizza is growing up. Pizza Hut ‘s new Crafted Flattz is a limited-run pizza-for-one that reimagines a nostalgic, kid-friendly menu item with elevated recipes for adults and a new price tag. Costing just $5 before 5 p.m, it’s part of the company’s strategy to offer smaller pizzas for less.

The Crafted Flattz comes in five flavors designed for taste buds that have evolved beyond plain cheese pizza, like a spicy Nashville Hot Chicken and The Ultimate, which comes with caramelized onions and roasted peppers.

[Photo: Pizza Hut]

With the average cost of a fast food meal in the U.S. now sitting at $11.56, according to LendingTree, Pizza Hut is jumping onto a larger trend of midrange restaurants emphasizing value to compete with fast food restaurants. Why spend more at a burger joint when you can grab a grown-up Personal Pan Pizza instead? With a portion size for the Ozempic era, the Crafted Flattz is priced for inflation and timed to incentivize Pizza Hut for lunch.

In Pizza Hut’s ad for the Crafted Flattz, a woman bites into a pizza in a set designed like an upscale, retro-modern Pizza Hut pizzeria for millennials. It’s warmly lit, but dim and decorated in deep reds, and she’s shown popping a pepperoni into her mouth before it’s all revealed to be a daydream interrupted by her kids barging into the kitchen.