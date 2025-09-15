The best health and wellness design of 2025

The health and wellness category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors products, services, and environments designed to improve people’s health and solve problems in the healthcare industry. This year’s winner, Serviceplan Germany’s 855-HOW-TO-QUIT, is a toll-free helpline that turns the mandatory imprint codes of 30 opioid pills into phone extensions. See all of the honorees below.
Finalists
Littlebird 2.0
Littlebird
LooperRoom
LooperRoom
Magnetic Stories
Area 23, an IPG Health Company
Teal
Teal Health
Honorable Mentions
AirTouch N30i
Resmed
Cell BioPrint
L’Oréal
Dandi IVF Care Kit
Level
Health Answers
Pfizer and Work & Co, part of Accenture Song
HeartBeam System
HeartBeam
Hormometer
Eli Health
Incora Health
Incora
The Light Phone III, Sanctuary Computer
Garden3D
This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.
