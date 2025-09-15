Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards in the health and wellness category.

The best health and wellness design of 2025

BY Elissaveta M. Brandon

Listen to this ArticleMore info
0:00 / 0:00

The health and wellness category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors products, services, and environments designed to improve people’s health and solve problems in the healthcare industry. This year’s winner, Serviceplan Germany’s 855-HOW-TO-QUIT, is a toll-free helpline that turns the mandatory imprint codes of 30 opioid pills into phone extensions. See all of the honorees below.

Finalists

Lexi AI
Lexi AI

Littlebird 2.0
Littlebird

LooperRoom
LooperRoom

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters

Magnetic Stories
Area 23, an IPG Health Company

Teal
Teal Health

Honorable Mentions

AirTouch N30i
Resmed

Cell BioPrint
L’Oréal

Dandi IVF Care Kit
Level

Health Answers
Pfizer and Work & Co, part of Accenture Song

advertisement

HeartBeam System
HeartBeam

Hormometer
Eli Health

Incora Health
Incora

The Light Phone III, Sanctuary Computer
Garden3D

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

The application deadline for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is Friday, October 3, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Elissaveta Brandon is a design writer based in Brooklyn. Her writing has appeared in The AtlanticWired, CityLab, Conde Nast Traveler, and many others More

Explore Topics