See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards in the interior design category.

The best interior design projects of 2025

BY Diana Budds

The interior design category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors accomplishments indoors, ranging from new furniture and fixtures to the design of complete interior spaces. This year’s winner, Northwestern Medicine’s new Faculty Office Center, is a workplace for physicians reimagined to prioritize shared spaces and a calming atmosphere. See all of the honorees below.

Finalists

Backyard XL Series
Samara

Graco Read-With-Me
Storkcraft

W Hollywood
Rockwell Group

Honorable Mentions

Ernesta Rugs
Ernesta

Hotel Bardo Savannah
Left Lane

RePlasTerial
RePlasTerial

The Diplomat
Henrybuilt

Trancas House 2.0
Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects

VersaCurl
Delta Faucet

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

