The best interior design projects of 2025

The interior design category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors accomplishments indoors, ranging from new furniture and fixtures to the design of complete interior spaces. This year’s winner, Northwestern Medicine’s new Faculty Office Center, is a workplace for physicians reimagined to prioritize shared spaces and a calming atmosphere. See all of the honorees below.
Finalists
Backyard XL Series
Samara
Graco Read-With-Me
Storkcraft
W Hollywood
Rockwell Group
Honorable Mentions
Ernesta Rugs
Ernesta
Hotel Bardo Savannah
Left Lane
RePlasTerial
RePlasTerial
The Diplomat
Henrybuilt
Trancas House 2.0
Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects
VersaCurl
Delta Faucet
This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.
