The most innovative material design of 2025

The materials and biodesign category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors products, materials, and spaces that lead to greener, better design. This year’s winner, Carbon Smart Wood from Cambium, is a cross-laminated timber that turns salvaged trees, which would otherwise end up in landfills, into a more sustainable building material. See all of the honorees below.
Finalists
Elevate
Uncaged Innovations
Hydro Circal
Hydro
Honorable Mentions
Ninghai Bamboo Tower, Xiao-Lab, ZJU-Ninghai Center
Zhejiang University
High-Altitude Platform Systems
Sceye
Variloom
Moon Creative Lab
This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.
The application deadline for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is Friday, October 3, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.