See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards in the materials and biodesign category.

The most innovative material design of 2025

BY Elissaveta M. Brandon

The materials and biodesign category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors products, materials, and spaces that lead to greener, better design. This year’s winner, Carbon Smart Wood from Cambium, is a cross-laminated timber that turns salvaged trees, which would otherwise end up in landfills, into a more sustainable building material. See all of the honorees below.

Finalists

Elevate
Uncaged Innovations

Hydro Circal
Hydro

Honorable Mentions

Ninghai Bamboo Tower, Xiao-Lab, ZJU-Ninghai Center
Zhejiang University

High-Altitude Platform Systems
Sceye

Variloom
Moon Creative Lab

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

