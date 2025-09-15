The most interesting product design of 2025

The product category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors hardware and industrial design geared toward both mass consumers and niche markets. This year’s winner, ChompSaw, is a kid-safe table saw that allows children to experiment with a power tool and build things out of cardboard. See all the honorees below.
Finalists
Advanced Mountain Kit
The North Face
D-air Ski 2 Vest
Dainese
Flow Nipple Shield +
Munchkin
LG CineBeam PF600U
LG Electronics
Honorable Mentions
Blueprint Portable Saw Station
Dremel
Carry-On Luggage
Aer
Chevrolet Equinox EV
General Motors
Density Waffle
Level
DV5 Surgical System
Intuitive
G Line
Brompton Bicycle
Galaxy Ring
Samsung Electronics
Gardyn Home 4.0
Gardyn
Graco Read-With-Me
Storkcraft
LifeSaber
Innovation Factory
Limitless Pendant
Ammunition
Ninja FlexFlame
SharkNinja
Oxo Rapid Brewer
Smart Design
Pippa
Liv Labs
This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.
The application deadline for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is Friday, October 3, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.