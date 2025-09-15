Fast company logo
See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards in the product category.

The most interesting product design of 2025
BY Mark Wilson

The product category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors hardware and industrial design geared toward both mass consumers and niche markets. This year’s winner, ChompSaw, is a kid-safe table saw that allows children to experiment with a power tool and build things out of cardboard. See all the honorees below.

Finalists

Advanced Mountain Kit
The North Face

D-air Ski 2 Vest
Dainese

Flow Nipple Shield +
Munchkin

LG CineBeam PF600U
LG Electronics

Honorable Mentions

Blueprint Portable Saw Station
Dremel

Carry-On Luggage
Aer

Chevrolet Equinox EV
General Motors

Density Waffle
Level

DV5 Surgical System
Intuitive

G Line
Brompton Bicycle

Galaxy Ring
Samsung Electronics

Gardyn Home 4.0
Gardyn

Graco Read-With-Me
Storkcraft

LifeSaber
Innovation Factory

Limitless Pendant
Ammunition

Lumix S9 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera
Panasonic

MicMe
Vizio

Moasure 2 Pro
Moasure

Ninja FlexFlame
SharkNinja

Oxo Rapid Brewer
Smart Design

Pippa
Liv Labs

Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Google

Square Handheld
Square

Steady Set Interior Window Installation System
Pella

The Aarke Coffee System
Aarke

Virridy Lume
Virridy

Vega
PacBio

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mark Wilson is the global design editor at Fast Company, who covers the entirety of design’s impact on culture and business.. An authority in product design, UX, AI, experience design, retail, food, and branding, he has reported landmark features on companies ranging from Nike and Google to MSCHFCanvaSamsungSnapIDEO, and Target, while profiling design luminaries including Tyler the CreatorJony Ive, and Salehe Bembury More

