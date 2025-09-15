Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards in the student category.

The best designs by students in 2025
Author's image

BY Elizabeth Segran

Listen to this ArticleMore info
0:00 / 0:00

The student category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors innovative design work created while attending either an undergraduate or a graduate program, or within a year of graduation. This year’s winner, Anup Sathya’s Attention Receipts, is a prototype machine that monitors your YouTube activity and dispenses a paper receipt that tracks the time you wasted. See all the honorees below.

Finalists

F1 Hand Controller
Institute of Design (ID) at Illinois Tech

Soli
Savannah College of Art and Design

Honorable Mentions

Aura
Savannah College of Art and Design

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters

BioForm
Divya Srinivasan and Chia-Jung Kuo

Cheers
Savannah College of Art and Design

EchoEase
Savannah College of Art and Design

Kairos
Mingzhou Gu and Chia-Jung Kuo, UC Berkeley

Landline
California College of the Arts

Spaces Between
UC Berkeley

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

The application deadline for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is Friday, October 3, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Elizabeth Segran has been a staff writer at Fast Company since 2014.  She covers fashion, retail, and sustainability. She has interviewed Virgil AblohMara HoffmanTelfarDiane von Furstenberg, and Ulla Johnson, among many other designers More

Explore Topics