The best designs by students in 2025

The student category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors innovative design work created while attending either an undergraduate or a graduate program, or within a year of graduation. This year’s winner, Anup Sathya’s Attention Receipts, is a prototype machine that monitors your YouTube activity and dispenses a paper receipt that tracks the time you wasted. See all the honorees below.
Finalists
F1 Hand Controller
Institute of Design (ID) at Illinois Tech
Soli
Savannah College of Art and Design
Honorable Mentions
BioForm
Divya Srinivasan and Chia-Jung Kuo
Cheers
Savannah College of Art and Design
Kairos
Mingzhou Gu and Chia-Jung Kuo, UC Berkeley
Landline
California College of the Arts
Spaces Between
UC Berkeley
This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.
The application deadline for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is Friday, October 3, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.