The best sustainability focused design of 2025

The sustainability category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that use inventive design to meaningfully reduce harm to the environment. This year’s winner, Applied Underwriters’ Heartwood Preserve, is an Omaha, Nebraska, project that renders stormwater infrastructure into 158 acres of green space and limestone basins that look like public art, reducing wasted energy. See all the honorees below.
Finalists
Climate Responsive Paint
Joe Doucet x Partners
Cool Tower
Steel + Spark
LifeArk: A Climate-Resilient Housing Solution
LifeArk
Honorable Mentions
Closed-Loop Manufactured Fern
Haworth
Google Plastic-Free Hardware Packaging
Google
New Lowell Biomimicry Vision Plan
SJ Group
Orange County Sanitation District Headquarters
HDR
Philips Hue Table Lamp Lightguide
Signify
Populus
Urban Villages
Starline
21st Europe
Stretch Lids
Stasher
ThermaLoop Insulation
Repreve Textile Takeback
Zen House
Minarc
