See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards in the transportation category.

The best transportation design of 2025

BY Jesus Diaz

The transportation category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that dramatically improve how we get around, including apps, public transit, and other solutions. This year’s winner, World Bicycle Relief’s Buffalo Bicycle Utility S2, is a bicycle with two drivetrains rugged enough to handle extreme rural terrain where essential workers rely on bikes for transportation. See all the honorees below.

Finalists

Airport Autonomous Buses
Royal Schiphol Group

Dometic Gyro Stabilizer
Dometic

Electric Trike
Terraglide

First Responder
Motive

Honorable Mentions

AE.1 Cosmos Edition
Lightship

Portland International Airport, Main Terminal Expansion
ZGF Architects

[Photo: Ema Peter]

Sustainable Temporary Roadways for Construction
Sterling Access Solutions

Xyber E-Bike
Segway

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

