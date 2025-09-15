The best transportation design of 2025

The transportation category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that dramatically improve how we get around, including apps, public transit, and other solutions. This year’s winner, World Bicycle Relief’s Buffalo Bicycle Utility S2, is a bicycle with two drivetrains rugged enough to handle extreme rural terrain where essential workers rely on bikes for transportation. See all the honorees below.
Finalists
Airport Autonomous Buses
Royal Schiphol Group
Dometic Gyro Stabilizer
Dometic
Electric Trike
Terraglide
First Responder
Motive
Honorable Mentions
AE.1 Cosmos Edition
Lightship
Portland International Airport, Main Terminal Expansion
ZGF Architects
Sustainable Temporary Roadways for Construction
Sterling Access Solutions
Xyber E-Bike
Segway
This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.
The application deadline for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is Friday, October 3, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.