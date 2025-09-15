The best urban design projects of 2025

The urban design category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors products, packaging, and built projects designed to eliminate waste and reuse resources. This year’s winner, OJB Landscape Architecture’s Downtown Cary Park, is a multifaceted central park and gathering space for the North Carolina city, absorbing floodwaters and spurring a development boom in the area. See all the honorees below.

[Photo: Jean Sherrard] Honorable Mentions Dashi

Sasaki Lyrik Back Bay

Elkus Manfredi Architects [Photo: Peter Vanderwarker] Ruoholahti Computer Playground

City of Helsinki

Thailand Government Complex

Landprocess This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.