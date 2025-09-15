The best urban design projects of 2025

The urban design category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors products, packaging, and built projects designed to eliminate waste and reuse resources. This year’s winner, OJB Landscape Architecture’s Downtown Cary Park, is a multifaceted central park and gathering space for the North Carolina city, absorbing floodwaters and spurring a development boom in the area. See all the honorees below.
Finalists
Cambridge Crossing
CBT Architects
Heartwood Preserve Greenway System
Applied Underwriters, Meyer Studio Land Architects
Overlook Walk
Field Operations
Honorable Mentions
Dashi
Sasaki
Lyrik Back Bay
Elkus Manfredi Architects
Ruoholahti Computer Playground
City of Helsinki
Thailand Government Complex
Landprocess
This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.
The application deadline for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is Friday, October 3, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.