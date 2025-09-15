The best user experience design of 2025

The user experience category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that consider a user’s journey, from beginning to end, whether in an app, a physical product, or a brick-and-mortar experience. This year’s winner, Adobe’s Photoshop mobile, is a new mobile app that brings full Photoshop capabilities to those who want to create and edit their designs while on the go. See all the honorees below.
Finalists
AbortionFinder
Power to Decide and Citizen Tech Collective
Exit technology
Sam’s Club
VoriOS
Vori
Google Circle to Search
R/GA
Moncler City of Genius
R/GA EMEA
NFL App
Code and Theory
One UI 7
Samsung Electronics
Remedy Place Ice Bath
Kohler
Satcat
Kayhan Space
The Lotus Ring
Lotus
Zeiss Zen Navx 2.0
Carl Zeiss X-Ray Microscopy
