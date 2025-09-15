Fast company logo
See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards in the user experience category.

The best user experience design of 2025
BY Mark Wilson

The user experience category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that consider a user’s journey, from beginning to end, whether in an app, a physical product, or a brick-and-mortar experience. This year’s winner, Adobe’s Photoshop mobile, is a new mobile app that brings full Photoshop capabilities to those who want to create and edit their designs while on the go. See all the honorees below.

Finalists

AbortionFinder
Power to Decide and Citizen Tech Collective

Exit technology
Sam’s Club

VoriOS
Vori

WireWare Dt
Pensa

Honorable Mentions

AllTrails 2024 Summer Update
AllTrails

Evo
eBay

Google Circle to Search
R/GA

Moncler City of Genius
R/GA EMEA

NFL App
Code and Theory

One UI 7
Samsung Electronics

Remedy Place Ice Bath
Kohler

Satcat
Kayhan Space

The Lotus Ring
Lotus

Zeiss Zen Navx 2.0
Carl Zeiss X-Ray Microscopy

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

The application deadline for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is Friday, October 3, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mark Wilson is the global design editor at Fast Company, who covers the entirety of design’s impact on culture and business.. An authority in product design, UX, AI, experience design, retail, food, and branding, he has reported landmark features on companies ranging from Nike and Google to MSCHFCanvaSamsungSnapIDEO, and Target, while profiling design luminaries including Tyler the CreatorJony Ive, and Salehe Bembury More

