The best designs of 2025 from up-and-coming companies

BY Elissaveta M. Brandon

The on the rise in business category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors the best design among young companies that are less than four years old. This year’s winner, Pickpad, is a smart pad that uses machine learning and weight sensors to detect whether your takeout order is inaccurate or incomplete. See all of the honorees below.

Finalists

Pads on a Roll
Egal Pads

The Good Cup
Choose Planet A

Toronto Tempo
Toronto Tempo

Honorable Mentions

$1,000 in Investments for Every Graduating Senior
Gifted Savings

ChompSaw
Chompshop

Colossyan AI
Colossyan

Cumulus
Cumulus

DoughBed
Sourhouse

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

Elissaveta Brandon is a design writer based in Brooklyn. Her writing has appeared in The AtlanticWired, CityLab, Conde Nast Traveler, and many others More

