The best design from companies with established excellence

The established excellence category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors the best design among companies that have been in business for 5 to 14 years. This year’s winner, Deloitte Digital’s Orb Foundry, is a generative AI-powered design tool. See all of the honorees below.
Honorable Mentions
Accessibility Portal
Inclusive Web
Chime
Chime
Practising Law Institute website
Practising Law Institute and Work & Co, part of Accenture Song
This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.
The application deadline for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is Friday, October 3, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.