The best design from companies with established excellence

The established excellence category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors the best design among companies that have been in business for 5 to 14 years. This year’s winner, Deloitte Digital’s Orb Foundry, is a generative AI-powered design tool. See all of the honorees below.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

advertisement

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.