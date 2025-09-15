Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards in the established excellence category.

The best design from companies with established excellence
Author's image

BY Lilly Smith

Listen to this ArticleMore info
0:00 / 0:00

The established excellence category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors the best design among companies that have been in business for 5 to 14 years. This year’s winner, Deloitte Digital’s Orb Foundry, is a generative AI-powered design tool. See all of the honorees below.

Honorable Mentions

Accessibility Portal
Inclusive Web

Chime
Chime

Practising Law Institute website
Practising Law Institute and Work & Co, part of Accenture Song

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

The application deadline for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is Friday, October 3, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lilly Smith is an associate editor of Co.Design. She was previously the editor of Design Observer, and a contributing writer to AIGA Eye on Design. More

Explore Topics