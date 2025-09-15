The best designs from long-established companies

The enduring impact category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors the best design among companies with 15-plus years in business. This year’s winner, Ralph Lauren’s 2024 Team USA Partnership, transformed cultural moments throughout the Olympics into opportunities for people to engage with the brand. See all of the honorees below.
Finalists
Bugaboo Kangaroo
Bugaboo
DV5 Surgical System
Intuitive
Flyer Via Pro Electric Bike
Radio Flyer
Honorable Mentions
Evo
eBay
LA.IO
Louisiana Innovation
Orion Design System v3
United Airlines
Recruitment Platform for Home Healthcare
Experion Technologies
Square Handheld
Square
Yahoo News App
Yahoo
