The best designs from long-established companies

BY Nate Berg

The enduring impact category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors the best design among companies with 15-plus years in business. This year’s winner, Ralph Lauren’s 2024 Team USA Partnership, transformed cultural moments throughout the Olympics into opportunities for people to engage with the brand. See all of the honorees below.

Finalists

Bugaboo Kangaroo
Bugaboo

DV5 Surgical System
Intuitive

Flyer Via Pro Electric Bike
Radio Flyer

Honorable Mentions

Evo
eBay

LA.IO
Louisiana Innovation

Orion Design System v3
United Airlines

Recruitment Platform for Home Healthcare
Experion Technologies

Square Handheld
Square

Yahoo News App
Yahoo

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

The application deadline for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is Friday, October 3, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

Nate Berg is a staff writer at Fast Company, where he writes about design, architecture, urban development, and industrial design. He has written for publications including The New York Timesthe Los Angeles TimesThe AtlanticWiredThe GuardianDwellWallpaper, and Curbed More

