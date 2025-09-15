Fast company logo
See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards in the small and mighty category.

The best designs of 2025 from small businesses

BY Nicole Gull McElroy

The small and mighty category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects created by companies with fewer than 100 employees. This year’s winner, Goodnature Mouse Trap, is a new mousetrap that offers a more ethical and toxin-free alternative for dealing with the booming rodent population. See all the honorees below.

Finalists

Elevate.io
Blackbird

Floyd Luggage
Floyd

NBCUniversal Campus project
Lever Architecture

Stacklist—Social Curation Network
Stacklist

Honorable Mentions

AbortionFinder
Power to Decide and Citizen Tech Collective

Cisco IT Hybrid Work Operations Center
Spacecraft International

Control Room Radio Operating System
Super Hi-Fi

D-Solve
Allonnia

Gizmo Mini On-Device AI Agent
Aizip

Heatic 2+ Sensor
Butlr

Moasure 2 Pro
Moasure

The Virridy Lume
Virridy

World Design Capital 2024: San Diego Tijuana
World Design Capital 2024

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

The application deadline for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is Friday, October 3, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

Nicole Gull McElroy is a freelance writer covering startups, innovation, and design. In addition to Fast Company, Nicole has written for WIRED, Fortune, Men's Journal, and Inc More

