The best designs of 2025 from small businesses

The small and mighty category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects created by companies with fewer than 100 employees. This year’s winner, Goodnature Mouse Trap, is a new mousetrap that offers a more ethical and toxin-free alternative for dealing with the booming rodent population. See all the honorees below.
Finalists
Elevate.io
Blackbird
Floyd Luggage
Floyd
NBCUniversal Campus project
Lever Architecture
Stacklist—Social Curation Network
Stacklist
Honorable Mentions
AbortionFinder
Power to Decide and Citizen Tech Collective
Cisco IT Hybrid Work Operations Center
Spacecraft International
Control Room Radio Operating System
Super Hi-Fi
D-Solve
Allonnia
World Design Capital 2024: San Diego Tijuana
World Design Capital 2024
This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.
The application deadline for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is Friday, October 3, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.