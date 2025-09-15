The best designs created by midsize businesses in 2025

The midsize business category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors products, projects, or services by companies with 100 to 999 employees. This year’s winner, Flyer Via Pro Electric Bike by Radio Flyer, is an electric cargo bike that makes errands a sustainable and adventurous activity for the whole family. See all of the honorees below.
Finalist
Zip Brand Redesign
Zip
Honorable Mentions
Arkose Phishing Protection
Arkose Labs
Legacy Planning Platform
Empathy
Multiplier Rebrand
Multiplier
Personal Loan Assistant
AngelAi
