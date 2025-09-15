Fast company logo
See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards in the midsize business category.

The best designs created by midsize businesses in 2025

BY Nicole Gull McElroy

The midsize business category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors products, projects, or services by companies with 100 to 999 employees. This year’s winner, Flyer Via Pro Electric Bike by Radio Flyer, is an electric cargo bike that makes errands a sustainable and adventurous activity for the whole family. See all of the honorees below.

Finalist

Zip Brand Redesign
Zip

Honorable Mentions

Arkose Phishing Protection
Arkose Labs

Legacy Planning Platform
Empathy

Multiplier Rebrand
Multiplier

Personal Loan Assistant
AngelAi

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

The application deadline for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is Friday, October 3, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

