The best designs from large businesses in 2025

The large business category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors products, projects, or services by companies with more than 1,000 employees. This year’s winner, Canva’s Visual Suite 2.0, is a new visual suite that brings tools for data visualization and coding together in a collaborative format. See all of the honorees below.
Finalists
IBM z17 Mainframe Server
IBM
NatureConnect Skylight
Signify
Honorable Mentions
3D Printed Children’s Medication
Texas A&M University
Above Beyond Brand Campaign
Marina Bay Sands
Evo
eBay
Gift Finder
Best Buy
Hot Wheels Monster Truck RC Controller
Mattel
Hypershield Cybersecurity Solution
Cisco
Lancôme Renergie Nano-Resurfacer
L’Oréal
LevelSafe Pro Automatic Leveler
Werner
This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.
