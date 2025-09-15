The best designs from large businesses in 2025

The large business category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors products, projects, or services by companies with more than 1,000 employees. This year’s winner, Canva’s Visual Suite 2.0, is a new visual suite that brings tools for data visualization and coding together in a collaborative format. See all of the honorees below.

Finalists IBM z17 Mainframe Server

IBM NatureConnect Skylight

Signify Honorable Mentions 3D Printed Children’s Medication

Texas A&M University

Above Beyond Brand Campaign

Marina Bay Sands Evo

eBay Gift Finder

Best Buy

Hot Wheels Monster Truck RC Controller

Mattel Hypershield Cybersecurity Solution

Cisco Lancôme Renergie Nano-Resurfacer

L’Oréal

LevelSafe Pro Automatic Leveler

Werner This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.