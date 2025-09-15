Fast company logo
See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards in the large business category.

The best designs from large businesses in 2025

BY Nicole Gull McElroy

The large business category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors products, projects, or services by companies with more than 1,000 employees. This year’s winner, Canva’s Visual Suite 2.0, is a new visual suite that brings tools for data visualization and coding together in a collaborative format. See all of the honorees below.

Finalists

IBM z17 Mainframe Server
IBM

NatureConnect Skylight
Signify

Honorable Mentions

3D Printed Children’s Medication
Texas A&M University

Above Beyond Brand Campaign
Marina Bay Sands

Evo
eBay

Gift Finder
Best Buy

Hot Wheels Monster Truck RC Controller
Mattel

Hypershield Cybersecurity Solution
Cisco

Lancôme Renergie Nano-Resurfacer
L’Oréal

LevelSafe Pro Automatic Leveler
Werner

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

The application deadline for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is Friday, October 3, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

Nicole Gull McElroy is a freelance writer covering startups, innovation, and design. In addition to Fast Company, Nicole has written for WIRED, Fortune, Men's Journal, and Inc More

