Hank Green’s passion project to help you stop scrolling is dominating the App Store

The top free app in Apple’s App Store right now is a passion project from Hank Green that includes a sentient bean, knitted socks, and home decorating. Its entire goal is to get you to put your phone down.

The app, called Focus Friend, was made through a collaboration between Green—an author, YouTuber, and science educator—and Bria Sullivan, founder of the mobile game studio Honey B Games. Sullivan describes the app as a “gamified focus timer,” built with the primary goal of encouraging users not to doomscroll on social media. So far, it’s working shockingly well: After soft-launching in late July, the app has risen all the way to the top of the App Store in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand, amassing 740,000 downloads as of this writing. For years, solutions to smartphone addiction—like the pared-down dumbphone—have been gaining popularity. Now, Focus Friend is demonstrating that there’s a broadening market for more creative solutions to our reliance on the scrolling-induced dopamine rush.

[Images: Focus Friend] What is Focus Friend? Focus Friend centers around an adorable animated bean who loves to knit and decorate his room. When the user sets a timer in the app, the bean is able to knit in peace—as long as no other apps are opened. Once the time is complete, he produces knit goods (such as socks) that can be used to purchase quaint little decorations. If he’s interrupted, though, his knitting is ruined and he becomes visibly sad. The app’s entire premise revolves around users’ desire to avoid disappointing the bean at all costs. Currently, Focus Friend has a free mode and a pro subscription tier. To get the benefits of the app’s free version, users need to turn on “deep focus mode.” This setting allows Focus Friend to block almost every other app while a focus timer is on, except for essentials like messages and calls. With the pro tier, users earn socks faster, gain access to premium decorations, and are able to personally edit the list of apps that are blocked by Focus Friend. The subscription costs $1.99 per month, $14.99 per year, or $29.99 for a lifetime. So far, Sullivan says, the lifetime option is proving most popular. The massive response to Focus Friend has come as a shock to both Sullivan and Green.

“Hank and I thought this was going to be a niche, cute little app,” Sullivan says. “We were hoping that some people would like it, and thought his super loyal fans would probably be the ones who were interested in it. I don’t think we really had a sense of it getting to where it is right now.” [Images: Focus Friend] A cute mascot for the tech-weary The idea for Focus Friend started during a casual conversation over dinner. Sullivan mentioned to Green that she had been thinking about how the mobile app could be the next frontier of merch for creators. Green later followed up with Sullivan about the comment, launching them into a monthslong ideation process for the app. Since Green specializes in educational content, Sullivan suggested a focus timer as a good format for an app that his audience might enjoy. Green liked the idea, but found that the focus apps he’d already tested weren’t always effective at keeping him from scrolling.

That insight led them to develop a central character to lightly guilt-trip users into sticking with the timer. It’s somewhat akin to a character like Duo, Duolingo’s cute green owl who convinces users to keep up with their language lessons, or the little bird on Finch, the self-care app that helps people tackle their to-do lists by nurturing an avian creature. Green fronted the costs for Sullivan to hire a few contract employees, including animator Noelle Brandmier, composer Samantha van der Sluis, and artist @euaruu, but he didn’t actually commission its development. Instead, Sullivan says, the work was purely a passion project for the two of them. Most of the time, she was the only person building the app. “This was just something that he and I have been working on for the past year and a half, and we did it out of the love of wanting to see something like this come to fruition,” Sullivan says.