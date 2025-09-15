Fast company logo
See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards in the Asia-Pacific region category.

The best designs of 2025 from the Asia-Pacific region

BY Ritupriya Basu

The Asia-Pacific category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors the most innovative designs overall in the Asia-Pacific region. This year’s winner, Design Bridge and Partners’s rebrand for Forest Carbon, visualizes the sounds of endangered animals as the basis of a bold new brand.

Finalist

AiSee
AiSee

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

