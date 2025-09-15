Fast company logo
See the honorees of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa category.

The best designs of 2025 from Europe, Middle East, and Africa

BY Ritupriya Basu

The Europe, Middle East, and Africa design category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors products, packaging, and built projects designed to eliminate waste and reuse resources. This year’s winner, 21st Europe’s Starline, is a provocative and comprehensive vision for a high-speed rail service that seamlessly connects 39 cities across Europe, vastly improving on an existing system plagued by cross-border inefficiencies.

Finalist

Kerlingarfjöll Highland Base
Blue Lagoon Iceland

Honorable Mention

Noli
Accenture Song

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

