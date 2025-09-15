Fast company logo
See the honorees of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards in the Latin America category.

The best Latin American design of 2025

BY Ritupriya Basu

The Latin America category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors the most innovative designs from the Latin American region. This year’s winner, Brands&People’s rebrand for Moctezuma cement, is a redesign that transforms utilitarian cement packaging into art that pays homage to the culture and history of Mexico.

Finalist

AsMara
Gerando Falcões and Accenture Song

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

