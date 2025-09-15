The best Latin American design of 2025

The Latin America category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors the most innovative designs from the Latin American region. This year’s winner, Brands&People’s rebrand for Moctezuma cement, is a redesign that transforms utilitarian cement packaging into art that pays homage to the culture and history of Mexico.

Finalist AsMara

Gerando Falcões and Accenture Song This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

