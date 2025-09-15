Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards in the North America category.

The best design of 2025 from North American companies

BY Diana Budds

Listen to this ArticleMore info
0:00 / 0:00

The North America category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors the most innovative designs in North America. This year’s winner, ZGF Architects’ Portland International Airport expansion, features sustainably sourced wood roofing, transforming the terminal experience into something that feels more like a walk in a forest. See all of the honorees below.

[Photo: Ema Peter]

Finalists

Flyer Via Pro Electric Bike
Radio Flyer

Orange County Sanitation District Headquarters
HDR

The Colossal Woolly Mouse
Colossal Biosciences

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters

Honorable Mentions

AbortionFinder
Power to Decide and Citizen Tech Collective

AI Surgical Optimization Platform
eXeX

GridLink
XCharge North America

Obama.org
Obama Foundation, Work & Co, part of Accenture Song, and Manual

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

The application deadline for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is Friday, October 3, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Diana Budds is a New York–based writer interested in how design reveals stories about culture, policy, and history. More

Explore Topics