The best design of 2025 from North American companies

The North America category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors the most innovative designs in North America. This year’s winner, ZGF Architects’ Portland International Airport expansion, features sustainably sourced wood roofing, transforming the terminal experience into something that feels more like a walk in a forest. See all of the honorees below.
Finalists
Flyer Via Pro Electric Bike
Radio Flyer
Orange County Sanitation District Headquarters
HDR
The Colossal Woolly Mouse
Colossal Biosciences
Honorable Mentions
AbortionFinder
Power to Decide and Citizen Tech Collective
AI Surgical Optimization Platform
eXeX
GridLink
XCharge North America
Obama.org
Obama Foundation, Work & Co, part of Accenture Song, and Manual
This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.
