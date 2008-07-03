A Simple Tip to Improve Your Photography

I’ve taught hundreds of students how to improve their photography; I’ll be passing tips to help you get better shots right away.
First of all, simply take more shots! I don’t mean go out and take random shots. The curse that comes with digital cameras is that many get “trigger-happy” and simply snap lots of shots in the hopes of getting a good one. 10 sloppy-random shots do not make a good one! Look for your shot, visualize it (see my interview and Ansel’s own words about what he means by this) frame it, capture it.
Take other versions of it, MOVE around, look for different angles, high, low (just like tennis, you can’t stand in the same spot and expect to win!)
Now go back to your computer and critique your work. Here are some of the guidelines for doing so:
a.Technical quality?
i.Focus?
ii.Exposure: Light or dark, contrast?
iii.Lighting?
iv.Colors?
b.Composition? Framing, what should and shouldn’t be in the frame?
c.Emotional impact?
After you’ve done this, pick out your best shots and process them (meaning, use your software to finalize and even correct any of the above.) Print them, share them, be proud of them.
If you’re not quite satisfied with your shots it’s very helpful to go back, after having reviewed the above points, and try to get closer to what you had visualized. You can even do this over and over again until you get the shot to match what you had in your “mind’s eye” to begin with.
Try this out and let me know how it goes for you.
Stay tuned for more tips and have a great 4th!