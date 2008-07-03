A Simple Tip to Improve Your Photography

I’ve taught hundreds of students how to improve their photography; I’ll be passing tips to help you get better shots right away.

First of all, simply take more shots ! I don’t mean go out and take random shots. The curse that comes with digital cameras is that many get “trigger-happy” and simply snap lots of shots in the hopes of getting a good one. 10 sloppy-random shots do not make a good one! Look for your shot, visualize it (see my interview and Ansel’s own words about what he means by this) frame it, capture it.

Take other versions of it, MOVE around, look for different angles, high, low (just like tennis, you can’t stand in the same spot and expect to win!)

Now go back to your computer and critique your work. Here are some of the guidelines for doing so:

a.Technical quality?

i.Focus?

ii.Exposure: Light or dark, contrast?