Russia’s drones have created a brand-new form of pollution

The Russian invasion of Ukraine will have long-lasting consequences for all of us. Like the 1939 invasion of Poland introduced the world to ‘blitzkrieg’—high-speed tanks and air power quickly jumping enveloping and eliminating enemy lines—this war is the herald of a new military era of relentless unmanned war machines hunting the enemy through air, land, and water.

The drones are part of a new, high-speed technological race with a major unintended consequence: endless miles of plastic string pollution. After Russia’s wireless first-person view (FPV) drones were routinely thwarted by Ukrainian radio interference weapons, some unknown Russian engineer thought the best way to neutralize these countermeasures was by ditching radio signals for miles-long cables, just like some wire-guided anti-tank missiles use. The method proved successful for Russia. And now Ukranians have copied it, as the frontlines are quickly filling up with white plastic cables that sometimes cover entire fields, forests, and small towns.

[Photo: Getty Images] These plastic spider-webs are invading everything, as the two sides relentlessly launch wave after wave of these kamikaze machines, each of them equipped with spools of fiber-optic cables that directly connect the drones to the pilots that use joysticks and virtual reality goggles to control them. At the beginning, they could barely reach 3 to 6 miles. Today, they’re striking targets at distances exceeding 25 miles. You would think that 25 miles of cable would be impossible for a light FPV drone to lift, but the fiber-optics cables are so thin and light that only weigh a few pounds. “Three months ago, we were testing fiber-optic drones with a range of up to 12 miles. Today, these systems are already capable of hitting enemy targets at distances beyond 25 miles,” Mykhailo Fedorov, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, announced on Telegram at the end of July. “Strikes at a depth of 25+ mils are becoming the new norm for fiber-optic drones,” he said. Russian videos now show spools extending to 31 miles that weigh less than 8.8 pounds—which makes them suitable for larger drones. You can also order the spools from China, complete with all the necessary electronics. Let’s do some math. As of 2025, Ukraine’s total FPV drone production capacity has surged to 200,000 units per month from the initial 20,000 units produced monthly in early 2024. Approximately 10% of the total Ukrainian drone output is now fiber-optic guided. The Russian numbers are not as clear. As of July 2025, tens of thousands of units of the wire-guided Prince Vandal drone are produced monthly, according to the official news agency TASS. Another source puts that number at 6,000 units per month. Let’s say it’s a conservative total of 15,000 drones for both sides. At 25 miles of cable per drone, that’s 375,000 miles of plastic cable, enough to circle the Earth’s equator 15 times.

That’s a lot of trash which will have a dramatic effect on agriculture, fauna and flora, and people’s lives for years to come. Things will get bad before they get worse Of course, with their immediate survival on the line and with Trump and Putin playing Risk with their homeland, infinite plastic spiderwebs are the last thing that the Ukrainians are thinking about right now. But there is no doubt that, as this technological arms race accelerates, so will the environmental catastrophe for a country that has already been razed to the ground in many places. “Due to their composition, these cables could persist in the environment for more than 600 years, posing a substantial long-term threat,” warns Leon Moreland, researcher at the Conflict and Environmental Observatory. With the new longer-range systems now being deployed on an industrial scale, the environmental impact is multiplying exponentially.

The cables form dangerous networks across trees and clearings that will pose a significant risk of entanglement and death to many species, including threatened birds and bats, for years to come, says Charlie Russell, University of East Anglia researcher who focuses on wars’ impact on migratory birds. “The materials used make them difficult to identify and unlikely to naturally degrade, and they already cover vast swathes of important habitats. Removing them will be difficult but integral to long-term conservation efforts post-conflict.” The risks go beyond wildlife. They’re also a danger to vehicles, affecting everything from agricultural machinery to fire trucks fighting forest fires. Additionally, they will complicate future de-mining operations, as they can get tangled in the heavy machinery used to clear minefields. Pollution begets more pollution Beyond the direct and immediate issues caused by endless miles of cabling, they will cause even more problems over time as they slowly degrade. They will release contaminants, Moreland says. Their PMMA core (PolymethylMethacrylate) core can generate microplastics and nanoplastics. These tiny particles can inhibit agricultural crop growth, which is a major problem for a country that is one of the main global producers and exporters of corn and wheat.

The plastic will inexorably get into the food chain and reach humans, accumulating in different parts of the body, especially on infants. Burning the wires first isn’t a solution, as the cables will release toxic gases like nitric oxide. Their outer coating belongs to the PFAS family, the so-called ‘forever chemicals’ due to their extreme environmental persistence. “Along with munitions and firefighting foams, this fiber constitutes another military source of PFAS,” which contaminates soils and waters, Moreland notes. For the Ukrainians, the only silver lining to these noxious cables is that they can be used to trace their pilots: The fiber-optic becomes visible when illuminated by low-angled sunlight, creating clear vectors pointing back to enemy positions. So far, this reportedly led to the elimination of a five-person Russian drone team. But of course, the same can be said about the Ukrainian positions. It’s never-ending cycle of destruction that will not stop. It’s, in fact, accelerating. “We are developing a technology that accurately and flawlessly destroys the enemy,” Fedorov says. Ukraine has now codified and approved about 40 samples of unmanned aircraft systems using fiber-optic control channels since the beginning of 2025, while production capacity keeps ramping up. It’s also likely that Ukraine companies will start sharing their extensive expertise with the rest of European countries, which are now quickly rearming to face the imperialist thirst of Vladimir Putin after the United States turned its back on them. Other countries will follow, Moreland points out: China is already testing this technology. The success of fiber-optic drones in Ukraine virtually guarantees their proliferation to other conflicts worldwide.

Every successful mission adds to the accumulating miles of fiber-optic cable abandoned on the ground. As production scales from thousands to potentially tens of thousands of drones per month, and as ranges extend from 25 to 40+ miles, the plastic spider web grows ever denser. This new type of war pollution—a plastic legacy designed to last centuries—continues expanding with each technological breakthrough. Right now, the solution to this unexpected environmental catastrophe remains as elusive as intercepting the drones themselves, while the invisible threads of modern warfare continue spinning their deadly, permanent web across the battlefields of the future.