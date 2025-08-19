Mschf to corporate America: Don’t sue us, pay us

The Brooklyn-based art collective has spent the past five years commandeering the internet’s attention through product drops like Satan Shoes (Nike Air Maxes filled with blood) and Big Red Boots, alongside community experiments like turning Venmo into a game of Survivor. Mschf’s 30ish-person team regularly ruffles the feathers of brands, products, culture, and even its own investors. Over the years, Mschf has faced cease-and-desist orders and lawsuits from the likes of Nike and VF Corp. for turning their products into creative clay.

But now Mschf has decided to stop poking fun at brands—at least some of the time—to do business with them. It’s launching a creative consultancy, called Applied Mschf, to offer services to between 5 and 10 brands a year, and restructuring its business entirely to support this project.

The collective has previously collaborated with companies on one-off products: For Tiffany it made a participation trophy for being rich; for Mattel, it produced a rusted jalopy with “Wash Me” on the window. But Applied Mschf is a much more ambitious and far-reaching effort. Mschf is codifying its services—including marketing, industrial design, digital design, and even architecture—as a full-on creative consultancy.