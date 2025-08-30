‘I try to read 5 books a month’: How Cal Newport keeps his creative muscles strong

Much of author and Georgetown University computer science professor Cal Newport’s work is about preparation. His books Deep Work and Slow Productivity , among others, make the argument for intention around productivity, creativity, collaboration, innovation, rest, reflection, and recovery.

In fact, Newport’s literary focus is to figure out the best circumstances and cadence for perpetuating creativity. Thatʻs what allows him to do his own writing, maintain his coursework, and generally feel available for new ideas.

Heʻs cultivated an “empire of ideas,” he says, which have helped him sell more than 1.5 million copies of Deep Work alone. It’s also why much of what Newport writes about is so resonant for CEOs and college students alike.

Even scheduling a call with Newport required a purposeful balance of timing. In the summer for a few weeks, Newport flees his home base in the Maryland suburbs of Washington D.C., to New England, where he writes, enjoys quiet, brainstorms, and spends more time in nature and with his family. I caught him one morning while he was in Vermont, post camp drop-off, baseball cap on, in full summer mode.