Meet the Watermelon Slice, the $39 cocktail that’s about to dominate the U.S. Open

For almost 20 years, the Honey Deuce cocktail has reigned as the undisputed drink champion of the U.S. Open. But this year, a challenger is stepping onto the court, and it’s serving up a competitive dose of summer refreshment.

Behold, the Watermelon Slice. The Watermelon Slice is a limited-edition beverage designed by IHG Hotels & Resorts. It will be available at the U.S. Open’s venue, New York City’s Arthur Ashe Stadium, starting at the beginning of the tournament on August 18. Attendees will be able to grab the fruity cocktail for a head-turning $39 on-site at IHG’s Racquet Bar, as well as at select IHG hotel properties in NYC. [Photo: courtesy IHG] For IHG, this isn’t any old cocktail. Selling a custom beverage at the U.S. Open represents a coveted advertising opportunity, given that the branded cups are sure to be captured on the big screen and on countless Instagram accounts throughout the tournament. This year, Grey Goose vodka will be returning for the 19th consecutive year as the U.S. Open’s official vodka sponsor, a title that comes with the privilege of serving the tournament’s signature cocktail, the $23 Honey Deuce.

The Honey Deuce—which combines Grey Goose vodka, lemonade, and a touch of Chambord raspberry liqueur, topped with tennis ball-esque scoops of honeydew melon—has been pictured in the hands of stars such as Taylor Swift, Serena Williams, and Travis Kelce. It’s a billboard in drink form—which raked in more than $10 million in total sales last year before the tennis matches were even finished—and has inspired its own line of merch. To go racquet-to-racquet with such an iconic beverage, the Watermelon Slice will have to give a truly outstanding performance. The Honey Deuce at the 2023 U.S. Open. [Photo: Grey Goose] Battle of the 2 beverages The Watermelon Slice is described by a press release as “a refreshing blend of Moët & Chandon, watermelon juice, elderflower liqueur, and lime,” garnished with a “signature watermelon wedge.”

“Fans are looking for something vibrant and easy to enjoy between points—nothing too heavy, but packed with just the right flavors. The Watermelon Slice delivers that,” says Connor Smith, VP of masterbrand strategy at IHG. [Photo: courtesy IHG] Like the Honey Deuce, which is named for the “deuce” point when players are tied at 40-40, the Watermelon Slice also got its name from a tennis reference. A “slice” is a shot that uses a sharp, slashing movement to give the ball a difficult-to-hit backspin or sidespin. However, the Watermelon Slice stands apart in its unique collectible cup design (which may, in part, provide the justification behind its hefty price tag). It’s served in a stem glass—branded with the IHG Hotels & Resort logo, of course—designed to resemble a tennis ball. In essence, it’s the much classier version of eating ice cream out of a helmet cup at a baseball game.

“We started with a clear vision: The glass should be as instantly recognizable as a tennis ball but still feel premium and functional for service,” Smith explains. “The biggest challenge was achieving that perfect pop of neon yellow (or green, depending on what color you think a tennis ball is) without compromising the feel of the glass in your hand. We worked closely with our partners to get the shape, color, and tactile finish just right.” A large part of the intrigue surrounding both the Honey Deuce and the Watermelon Slice is their exclusivity: Both cocktails are strictly available during the course of the tournament. As to whether the Watermelon Slice will be returning in years to come, Smith says, “You’ll just have to wait and see.”