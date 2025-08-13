Ikea retailer Ingka Group announces first non-Swede CEO

The world’s biggest retailer of IKEA furniture said on Wednesday CEO Jesper Brodin was stepping down after eight years, to be succeeded by Spaniard Juvencio Maeztu, the first non-Swede to lead the group.

Maeztu takes the top job at Ingka Group as the Swedish retailer grapples with U.S. tariffs, wars and geopolitical tensions that risk disrupting its operations spanning 31 countries from Europe to China, India and the United States.

Brodin, CEO since 2017, said his decision to step down was not easy, but that it was the right time to do so. Maeztu is to start in the new role by November 5, with Brodin staying at the company until the end of February to ease the transition.

Deputy CEO and chief financial officer since 2018, Maeztu, 57, started at IKEA in 2001 as manager of the Alcorcon store in Madrid, later managing the Wembley store in London, before a six-year stint as CEO of IKEA India.