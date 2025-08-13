This auction is selling a treasure trove of vintage Apple tech

For hardcore retro-tech fans and Steve Jobs groupies, a treasure trove of vintage Apple devices, ultraexclusive memorabilia, and forgotten tech has just been collected into one website—and it’s all for sale.

The collection of items, titled “Steve Jobs and the Apple Revolution,” is currently being sold by RR Auction, and will remain live until August 21. It’s one of the company’s 12 annual speciality auctions, which focus on specific subjects like space exploration, the Olympics, and animation. “Created over a decade ago, this signature auction tells Apple’s full arc—from garage-built Apple-1 to world-changing innovations,” says Bobby Livingston, executive vice president at the Boston-based auction house. “We source directly from early engineers, employees, and elite collectors, often bringing items to market for the first time. It’s Apple’s history told through the objects that made it possible.” From Apple-1 to the iPod RR Auction’s Apple-centric collection comes as interest in retro tech is taking off, especially among younger generations. Recently Sega, Commodore Corp., and Fujifilm have all released new products that buy into the demand for vintage-tech aesthetics. Retro gaming is also riding high on a Gen Z-fueled resurgence.

[Screenshot: RR Auction] So far, Livingston adds, interest in the collection has been “extraordinary,” ranging from veteran collectors to first-time bidders. With more than a week left for incoming bids, the Apple-1 computer has already surpassed the $100,000 threshold, while many other items have top bids in the tens of thousands. “These aren’t just nostalgic artifacts; they’re cultural touchstones,” Livingston says. “The strongest interest comes from seasoned tech collectors and younger successful entrepreneurs who see these as physical chapters of a story still shaping the world.”