Authorities say the inventory was worth about $7,000.

This L.A. store’s entire inventory of Labubu dolls has been stolen by masked thieves

FILE – A customer shows a new Labubu doll to media during the opening of Germany’s first shop for Labubu plush dolls in Berlin, July 25, 2025. [Photo: Markus Schreiber, File/AP Photo]

BY Associated Press

A group of masked thieves stole about $7,000 worth of Labubu dolls from a Los Angeles-area store this week, authorities said.

The incident took place early Wednesday morning at a store in La Puente, a city about 18 miles (29 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, the LA County Sheriff’s Department said. The department said the suspects used a stolen Toyota Tacoma in the incident, which was recovered shortly afterward. The agency said it was investigating the case and did not have additional information.

Labubu dolls, created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung, have become a popular collectible item a decade after the toothy monsters were first introduced.

Toy vendor One Stop Sales said in an Instagram post that the thieves took all of the store’s inventory and trashed the establishment. The store posted surveillance footage showing a group of people wearing hoodies and face coverings breaking in. The suspects are seen shuffling through items and carrying boxes out of the shop.

“We are still in shock,” the store said in its post, urging people to help find the thieves.

This story has been updated to correct the store’s name. It is One Stop Sales, not One Stop Shop.

—Associated Press

