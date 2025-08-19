Why working in an office still matters

In 1967, a man named George Maciunas purchased a cast-off building at 80 Wooster Street in New York City. It had once housed light manufacturing, but by the late 1960s, it was empty, like much of SoHo. Maciunas was an artist and a bit of a provocateur. What he wanted to build wasn’t a home or studio. It was a community. And within a few years, 80 Wooster had become a nerve center for Fluxus, the revolutionary movement that fused performance art and design. You could argue that much of SoHo’s creative explosion, and the contemporary art market that followed, traces back, at least partially, to that one building.

But the real lesson of SoHo isn’t about one building. It’s about what happens when people live and work and think together, in close proximity. It’s about density. Shared space. It’s about what Maciunas stumbled upon and what Jony Ive, half a century later, is trying to design deliberately in San Francisco. During the pandemic, we collectively adopted a belief: that physical place doesn’t matter anymore. That knowledge workers could work from anywhere, that Slack could replace the hallway conversation, that Zoom could replace the studio. But in shared spaces, powerful ideas emerge from the combustion that happens when thinkers and doers comingle.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

You see someone’s sketchpad. You hear someone pitch a prototype. You walk out of a gallery and into a conversation. Communities have always been engines of creative cross-pollination and acceleration. And they still are. Let’s look at the evidence. Proximity Shapes Behavior When the Bauhaus school moved to Dessau in 1925, its new campus was a compound: a deliberate arrangement of workshops, student housing, dining areas, and design studios, all connected by a spatial logic that encouraged flow and interaction. Masters and students worked together, ate together, debated design over dinner together, and crossed paths in shared hallways and courtyards. The school’s interdisciplinary breakthroughs (think of Breuer’s tubular steel chairs or Moholy-Nagy’s experiments in photography and metalwork) didn’t come from curriculum alone. They emerged from proximity. The architecture itself, featuring transparency, openness, and connectedness, was a catalyst for creative exchange.

We know from research that proximity changes behavior. MIT professor Thomas Allen found that communication between engineers dropped off sharply once they were more than 10 meters apart and declined even further across floors or buildings. Weekly collaboration often disappeared entirely. The closer we are, the more we interact. And the more we interact, the more likely we are to spark something new. So, what does that mean for the world we live in now? Renewal in San Francisco and Detroit Jackson Square in San Francisco, once a lively mix of galleries, boutiques, and creative firms, hollowed out after the pandemic. Office vacancy topped 35%, and much of downtown lost its pulse. But Jony Ive saw possibilities where others saw decline. Rather than lease a studio, he began acquiring and renovating a cluster of adjacent historic buildings. Why? Because he was, and is, on a design mission: how do you build a space that invites creativity, not just from your team, but from your surroundings?

He called the resulting courtyard the Pavilion. And it’s not an office amenity. It’s a place for open-air meals, impromptu conversations, private concerts, and more. Yo-Yo Ma has played there. Artists, technologists, and musicians mingle without an agenda. Conceivably a typographer might walk out of a meeting and stumble into a sound check. A hardware engineer might trade notes with a novelist over espresso. This is cross-pollination by design. Ive is building a creative ecology: a space where disciplines intersect, where proximity builds trust, and where inspiration moves laterally, not from the top down, but from the courtyard across. A contemporary answer to an old truth: ideas need neighbors.

advertisement

Jackson Square is not the only place where revitalization is happening through the communal sharing of ideas. Detroit’s Newlab anchors the city’s 30‑acre mobility innovation district. It’s built around the newly reopened Michigan Central Station, hailed as a symbol of Detroit’s creative revival. Since opening in April 2023, Newlab has housed more than 100 startups in mobility, climate tech, and hardware innovation, providing access to state‑of‑the‑art prototyping labs, fabrication workshops, and pilot zones designed to facilitate real‑world experimentation. Newlab is both a workspace and a community. In June 2025, Michigan Central and Newlab launched a Creative Residency funded by the Knight Foundation, placing artists alongside technologists to explore projects at the intersection of art, science, and mobility. Fellows and Cohort members engage in cross‑disciplinary prototyping, installations, and public dialogues, weaving creative practice into the heart of critical‑tech innovation. On-site facilities like textile, CNC, robotics, and metal labs mean that a sculptor can dart between a fabrication session and a conversation with a battery‑design engineer. These are unplanned collaborations that spark fresh ideas. That creative density scales into impact. Through Detroit’s Advanced Aerial Innovation Region, startups like Lamarr.AI use drones and AI to audit city-owned buildings, capturing thermal inefficiencies and structural data for retrofit in days, not weeks. The project demonstrates how shared infrastructure and pilot zones accelerate meaningful collaboration between companies, municipal agencies, and innovators all within walking distance of Newlab’s shared hub.

What This Means for Businesses This isn’t just about San Francisco and Detroit. Any business that depends on ideas should care where those ideas come from, and the lessons we can learn from the power of place. Talent Clusters Deliver. Designers in Barcelona. Engineers in Boston. Founders in Austin. When talent lives near other talent, new work gets made. The people who shape culture still gather in physical places. Cities with culture, density, and walkability will continue to pull ahead. Creative Adjacency Is a Multiplier. You don’t need to be in the same company. You just need to be in the same neighborhood. That’s why companies moving into innovation districts perform well. The serendipity is built in.

Participation Is More Powerful Than Presence. Renting office space in a city isn’t the same as showing up for its cultural life. Businesses that attend local shows, sponsor creative spaces, or mentor local talent become part of the ecosystem. That’s how you stay relevant, by being part of the local rhythm, not just watching it. Don’t Mistake Remote for Rootless. Remote work lets people live anywhere. That doesn’t mean they live everywhere. Creative people still gravitate toward vibrant places, and businesses that want to hire or partner with them need to think the same way. If you want to find the next generation of storytellers or technologists, look for the places where ideas are already in motion. Culture Is Not a KPI. You can’t track the power of culture on a dashboard. But you know when it’s there. In the right place, ideas sync faster. Instinct sharpens. Teams move with more confidence. That matters, especially for work that doesn’t come from templates like good brand work, new product ideas, original strategies. These things don’t arrive fully formed in a shared doc. They emerge from conversation, curiosity, and experience. All three live in places with creative density.

The Texture of Innovation In business, we often talk about innovation as if it’s a matter of systems: of process, of capital, of talent deployed efficiently. But that language leaves something out. It misses the texture of innovation, the way it moves through a neighborhood, picks up influence, and reshapes itself in conversation. It forgets that the most important ideas emerge, slowly, from an atmosphere. From a shared block, a corner café, a sunlit studio, a courtyard where someone plays cello in the afternoon. If companies want to matter, not just to markets, but to culture, they need to rethink place as something more than a backdrop. It is not a container. It is an ingredient. A brand built in isolation may be polished. A product designed in a vacuum may be efficient. But timeless relevance, the kind that resonates, that sticks, that spreads, comes from being in the world with others. The real opportunity in front of us is not a return to offices. It’s to ask better questions about what kind of places we want to build around the work we do, and what kind of work becomes possible when we do.