Duolingo wants to make its music lessons more addictive

Duolingo may be known as the world’s largest language-learning app, but it also wants to get users hooked on learning music.

On August 6, Duolingo announced its plan to acquire the team behind the London-based gaming startup NextBeat. The startup’s mobile gaming catalog, which includes Piano Tiles-style games like Beatstar and Country Star, has amassed around $200 million in revenue. Now, NextBeat’s staff will help Duolingo make its Music course more fun, effective and, ultimately, something you don’t want to put down. “[Beatstar and Country Star] combined chart-topping licensed music with intuitive, satisfying gameplay and reached tens of millions of players worldwide,” a Duolingo spokesperson said of the acquisition. “The team’s background spans game design, music licensing, live operations, and mobile monetization, all of which will strengthen Duolingo Music and beyond.” For Duolingo, the deal is part of a larger plan to build out its non-language courses using its uniquely gamified learning model—ultimately moving toward becoming an all-encompassing education app.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

What’s next for Duolingo Music The NextBeat acquisition announcement came on the same day as Duolingo’s second-quarter 2025 earnings report, which notched a 41% increase in revenue year over year and an 84% increase in net income. The report marked an overwhelmingly positive quarter for Duolingo, in spite of the backlash the company received earlier this year when CEO Luis von Ahn announced that Duolingo would be going “AI first.” On an earnings call with investors, von Ahn shared that the company would be raising its full-year guidance “while still investing in both our core business and exciting new areas, like chess, math, and music, that we believe will drive long-term growth.” Duolingo first added math courses to its repertoire in 2022, followed by music in 2023 and chess earlier this year. While the company declined to share specific numbers on the Music course’s performance, a spokesperson did say that “millions of learners” are studying music on Duolingo, and the company views it as a “key pillar of our evolution into a broader learning platform.”

Currently, Duolingo’s sole Music offering is a piano course. Through the NextBeat acquisition, though, the company plans to experiment with new modules like guitar, voice, and rhythm-based activities, chief business officer Bob Meese told Bloomberg News. Furthermore, a spokesperson shared with Fast Company that NextBeat will help to smooth out the in-lesson user experience by improving course pacing, personalization, and feedback mechanics. “We’re focused on making the Music course even more joyful and captivating,” the spokesperson said. “Our vision is to make music learning feel just as engaging and habit-forming as language learning does on Duolingo.”