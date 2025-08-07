The Trump administration can’t win its flame war with ‘South Park’

“I don’t know what more we could possibly say about Trump,” South Park co-creator Trey Parker told Vanity Fair last September. Then Trump won the 2024 election.

South Park’s equal-opportunity satire Part of what South Park made fun of in the premiere, in fact, was Trump seeking to exert his will over popular culture through political pressure, nodding toward The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’s cancellation and the defunding of NPR. But the younger pop-culture junkies Trump hopes to bring or keep in the tent—the Joe Rogan contingent, for instance—tend to be the very audience South Park most reliably attracts (men under age 35). Even in its 27th season, the show still carries weight with young people who consider themselves politically unaffiliated. Its unapologetic, equal-opportunity satire has never been “woke,” per se, nor specifically anti-woke, even as it has chafed, at great length, over the strictures of political correctness. Like its fellow multigeneration-spanning vehicle for satire, Saturday Night Live, South Park punches up at whichever party is in power. Its approach to politics is perhaps best summarized in an infamous 2004 episode that depicted the election between John Kerry and George W. Bush as one between a literal “giant douche” and a “turd sandwich.”

South Park has no sacred cows, and having just signed a $1.5 billion streaming deal with Paramount, its creators have nothing to lose. Why MAGA won’t win this meme war As with all the administration’s memes, the unsuccessful South Park rebuttals can’t cover up the MAGA movement’s overall feelings of aggrievement—its festering sense that no matter how much power it amasses or how many people it gleefully deports, broader cultural cachet remains unattainable. Flailing to contort the show’s barbs into content only gives South Park more power. Though Parker and Stone lamented last year that there was nothing left to say about Trump, taking the administration to task has already elevated South Park to its highest ratings—and yes, relevance—in years.

On top of everything else, this is all unfolding right as Joe Rogan and his ilk grow increasingly disillusioned with Trump over both his Epstein entanglements and the ICE raids, creating a perfect storm of bad buzz that this administration can’t meme away. Sure enough, the episode about ICE ended up about as brutal as the DHS social media manager may have feared. After months of citizen outrage over masked ICE officers raiding spaces as innocuous as an elementary school graduation, with many comparing it to the “secret police” of authoritarian countries, the show parodied the agency’s overzealous, blundering tactics—with a violent raid on a Dora the Explorer theatrical performance. In one especially incisive jab, the episode depicts the hypocrisy of ICE officers’ need for anonymity. “I’m proud to work for the I-C-E,” one masked agent says in a recruitment video, pulling the mask higher on his face.

The only response to the episode as of Thursday afternoon was from notoriously thin-skinned Vice President JD Vance, who was doing his best to appear unbothered by his debut on the show as a photoshopped, stout minion to Trump. Perhaps DHS and the White House have learned their lesson, or maybe their social teams are currently formulating what they consider the perfect response. Either way, many of the young people they’re hoping to reach are likely far more interested in what South Park has to say about the government than vice versa.