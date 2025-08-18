AI isn’t design’s biggest problem

Of all the design disciplines, graphic designers might be the most insecure. The introduction of any new technology can feel like a threat to the field’s existence. Think of desktop publishing in the ’90s, which made designing layouts accessible and easy. Or the late 2000s, when graphic design work moved online and there was fierce debate about whether designers should learn to code because “print was dead.” Now, with artificial intelligence , another new threat is upon us, and this time the concern is real.

The World Economic Forum included graphic design among the most at-risk jobs due to artificial intelligence, slightly below accountants, bank tellers, and data entry clerks. AI will no doubt reshape graphic design, but in reality the biggest threat to graphic design has already been happening for years, without us paying much attention.

So much of modern graphic design has been automated and systematized to the point of it feeling like it’s already a product of an AI system. From book covers to brand identities, digital interfaces to social media posts, graphic design has been standardized around similar processes, default tools, and a few globally familiar styles and practices.

Like an essay written by ChatGPT, most of the results of AI design look very similar: the averaging of everything else. Unfortunately, that also sounds like a good description of a lot of contemporary graphic design. Today’s graphic designers are using the same tools, designing for the same contexts, and following the same patterns. Perhaps AI feels threatening to graphic designers because, in many ways, they already design like AI.