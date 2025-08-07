RushTok is back. TikTok still can’t get enough of sorority recruitment

The internet’s favorite programming is back on: #RushTok season is officially upon us.

If this is your first time tuning in, “rush” is the informal name for the recruitment process in which college students in the U.S. vie for a spot in a Greek organization at their campus. On #RushTok, potential new members (PNMs) document their experience rushing different sororities, typically those affiliated with the National Panhellenic Conference. The phenomenon first went viral in 2021, thanks to the University of Alabama. The hashtag #BamaRush now has more than 1.3 million posts, setting the blueprint for how pledge week plays out on TikTok. Since then, #RushTok has evolved into a full-blown internet subculture, with more than 67 million posts at the time of writing. @itsleeonardo The duality of #rushtok ♬ original sound – Lee Across the world, people tune in for a behind-the-scenes look at the recruitment process. Current pledges are building excitement, while viral personalities return for their fourth and final year.

@luciejlass I love watching #bamarush videos so much. #bamarushtok #bamarush #parody #pov ♬ original sound – Lucie Lass A number of schools are involved, but ask anyone—Bama Rush is the main event. While major players are already warming up, recruitment events at the University of Alabama don’t officially begin for a few more days. According to UA’s Panhellenic Association, recruitment runs from August 9 through 17. If last year’s content is anything to go by, it’ll be over-the-top, chaotic, and very American.