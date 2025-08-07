RushTok is back. TikTok still can’t get enough of sorority recruitment

The internet’s favorite programming is back on: #RushTok season is officially upon us.
If this is your first time tuning in, “rush” is the informal name for the recruitment process in which college students in the U.S. vie for a spot in a Greek organization at their campus. On #RushTok, potential new members (PNMs) document their experience rushing different sororities, typically those affiliated with the National Panhellenic Conference.
The phenomenon first went viral in 2021, thanks to the University of Alabama. The hashtag #BamaRush now has more than 1.3 million posts, setting the blueprint for how pledge week plays out on TikTok. Since then, #RushTok has evolved into a full-blown internet subculture, with more than 67 million posts at the time of writing.
Across the world, people tune in for a behind-the-scenes look at the recruitment process. Current pledges are building excitement, while viral personalities return for their fourth and final year.
RushTok has essentially become its own reality TV show (think Dance Moms or Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders but in bite-size content). Young women try to get into their dream sorority, and the internet comes along for the ride. “Bama rush tok is my superbowl,” one TikTok user posted. “Guys who are we rooting for?” another asked.
With 2025 recruitment well underway, content ranges from simple OOTD videos to high-energy choreographed dances. Brands are swarming the comments to get in on the action (as are plenty of confused Europeans).
Peripheral content ramps up during this time, too, including parodies that highlight the homogeneity of the content. One creator, DestineeMoreh, returns each year to break down the costs behind the flood of “outfit of the day” posts on the For You Page. The phenomenon has even inspired its own Lifetime documentary, set to premiere later this month.
A number of schools are involved, but ask anyone—Bama Rush is the main event. While major players are already warming up, recruitment events at the University of Alabama don’t officially begin for a few more days. According to UA’s Panhellenic Association, recruitment runs from August 9 through 17.
If last year’s content is anything to go by, it’ll be over-the-top, chaotic, and very American.
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