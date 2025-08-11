‘Get in now’: Soccer is booming before next year’s U.S. World Cup, and brands want in

“Football in America is still growing,” says Roger Bennett, co-founder of Men in Blazers, which has grown from a single podcast in 2010 into a network of U.S.-focused soccer content. “So when brands come in, they are remembered.”

Last year, Men in Blazers content attracted more than 2 billion impressions, but it also works directly with brands to reach soccer fans, including Coca-Cola, Verizon, Michelob Ultra, Marriott, and Visa. With the World Cup being hosted across the U.S. in just 10 months, brands are turning to Men in Blazers to form their own winning game plans.

He shared some intel with me, and in this piece premium subscribers will learn:

The two key questions you should be asking when shaping a World Cup strategy

A counterintuitive approach to marketing that will help your brand stand out

What you need to know about Verizon and AB InBev’s early World Cup work

[Photo: courtesy Men In Blazers]

You’re late, but not too late

The most significant challenge in planning for an event like the World Cup is time. Not simply the time it takes to create a strategy and execute it, but also trying to predict the best approach to tap into culture this many months in advance.