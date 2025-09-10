This cult fintech startup wants the interface of the future to be no interface at all

Imagine that it’s time to file expenses. Instead of logging into a portal, uploading photos of your crumpled receipts, filling out 10 information fields, and then waiting a week for your manager to sign off, you simply answer a text with a photo of a receipt and a short note about what it’s for.

Done. “That is, to me, the golden experience,” says Diego Zaks, VP of design at Ramp, the $22.5 billion fintech company that’s reinventing the business expense landscape. Ramp as a platform is in the business of simplifying. It consolidates corporate cards, expense management, bill payments, and accounting automation into a single system, making it easier for companies to track expenses and keep their finances in order.

In the era of AI, Zaks believes the company can do even more to simplify the software for the people who use it. He envisions a world where Ramp’s customers can accomplish any task with the push of a single button. And his ultimate goal? Someday you’ll forget altogether that you’re using Ramp. “I don’t want anyone using Ramp—because every minute that you’re on Ramp, it’s a minute that you’re dealing with expenses and not actually doing the job that you’re hired to do,” he explains. “We actually measure engagement and time spent on Ramp going down as the signal that we are trying to get.”