Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Science fiction used it in the 1980s and ’90s to sell the future. Now car brands are obsessed with it.

The decades-old design trick that makes every EV logo look the same

[Illustration: FC]

Author's image

BY Grace Snelling

Listen to this ArticleMore info
0:00 / 0:00

Maybe you’ve noticed it while driving down the road. The chrome logos. The sleek sans serif fonts. It can be hard to tell one electric vehicle brand from another.

There’s a reason EV brands like Tesla, Rivian, BYD, Neta, Jaguar, and Zeekr have become a sea of sameness, and it all comes down to a single influence: Many of today’s most technologically advanced cars owe their aesthetic to a decades-old vision of the future. 

Most EV brands use a font that includes cutouts, slashes, or entire missing segments. This is a font style called “stenciling,” and if it looks inherently futuristic, that’s because it’s most often used in science fiction media.

“It’s shorthand for the future,” says Stephen Coles, editorial director and associate curator at Letterform Archive in San Francisco, who also authors a blog called Chromeography about the history of car branding.

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

The early-rate deadline for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is Friday, September 5, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Grace Snelling is an editorial assistant for Fast Company with a focus on product design, branding, art, and all things Gen Z. Her stories have included an exploration into the wacky world of Duolingo’s famous mascot, an interview with the New Yorker’s art editor about the scramble to prepare a cover image of Donald Trump post-2024 election, and an analysis of how the pineapple became the ultimate sex symbol More

Explore Topics