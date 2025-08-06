Airbnb’s Brian Chesky should be the next CEO of Disney

The CEO of Disney is the most renowned CEO job in America. Wondering who will succeed Bob Iger and be just the eighth person to hold the job in the company’s 102-year history has been a parlor game/obsession in Hollywood and beyond since, well, at least October 2011 (!), when Disney’s board first started succession planning. Iger’s early successes (acquiring Pixar and Marvel, reviving Disney Animation) have made him hard to replace, and his general refusal to leave hasn’t helped either.

Iger will announce his successor in early 2026 (in theory!) and then step away (for real this time!) later next year, at age 75. While most speculation has centered on two to four internal candidates, there’s a singular leader who should be Disney’s next chief executive: Brian Chesky, Airbnb’s cofounder and CEO.

In this piece, premium subscribers will learn:

How running Airbnb is the perfect training to lead Disney now

The key relationship Chesky brings that no one else can offer

Why Disney needs a tech CEO to survive the 21st Century

Disney is now a hospitality and experiences company

Don’t get distracted by The Fantastic Four: First Steps or the Alien: Earth series. Disney may have movie studios, TV production companies, and streaming services, but it is not an entertainment company.