Inside Netflix’s strategy to make Wednesday an outcast icon

Modern television doesn’t have much more of a sure thing than Season 2 of the hit Netflix show Wednesday. The new season comes almost three years after the show’s initial 2022 debut, which garnered 350 million views and holds the record as the streamer’s most popular English-language show ever.

These levels of scale and pop cultural pull make Wednesday a marketing dream. So far, it’s been Netflix’s largest prelaunch social campaign ever, with more than 3 billion owned social impressions.

I spoke to Netflix CMO Marian Lee about the streamer’s investment in outdoor advertising, how the team chooses its limited number of brand partnerships, and the strategies it uses to evolve the campaign in real time.

[Photo: Jonathan Hession/Netflix © 2025]

Big Outcast Energy

Last March, Lee told me that every campaign for a Netflix property has to begin by establishing a clear overall creative strategy and point of view, which then provides a lens or filter through which the marketing teams in countries around the world can determine the best way to express it in their markets. For Wednesday Season 2, that perspective was what Lee calls “Big outcast energy.”