Steelcase’s $2 billion sale shows the return-to-office movement is still growing

Furniture maker Steelcase is being acquired by HNI Corporation in a $2.2 billion deal that shows the upside to office furniture at a time when return-to-office remains on the rise .

HNI Corporation, which manufactures workplace furnishings and residential building products like fireplaces, announced the acquisition with Steelcase Monday. The companies cited their complementary geographic footprints, dealer networks, and skill sets as the deal’s benefits and said they estimate an annual revenue of about $5.8 billion should shareholders agree and the transaction close by the end of 2025.

“This is a historic moment for Steelcase as we embark on the first step of a transformative combination that will unlock new possibilities for our customers, dealers, and employees alike,” Steelcase president and CEO Sara Armbruster wrote in a letter to employees obtained by Fast Company. “Together, we will be positioned to redefine what’s possible in the world of work, workers, and workplaces.”

Armbruster said Steelcase would maintain its Grand Rapids, Michigan, headquarters and continue to operate as Steelcase with its brand and business strategy following the close of the deal, but that HNI chairman, president, and CEO Jeffrey Lorenger would lead the combined company.