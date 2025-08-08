Fast company logo
CEO Mark Barrocas tells Fast Company how the $5 billion company behind the viral slushy maker knows what gadgets you want even before you do.

How SharkNinja took over your home, one viral appliance at a time

[Photos: SharkNinja]

Author's image

BY Yasmin Gagne

Listen to this ArticleMore info
0:00 / 0:00

Appliance-maker SharkNinja has a reputation for creating smart, viral appliances, from a frozen slushy-maker to an LED cryo-mask to an indoor-outdoor fan with an ingenious cooling mist attachment. Key to SharkNinja’s success is its ability to create both ultra-functional products (vacuums, air fryers, blenders) and ones that take consumers by surprise, especially on social media. And despite the challenges posed by President Trump’s ever-evolving trade deals, the company continues to grow: Net sales were up 16% year-over-year in Q2 2025.

I spoke to SharkNinja CEO Mark Barrocas about where his teams find the company’s next big idea, how quickly it can move from idea to being in stores, and which category SharkNinja’s expanding into in September.

SharkNinja has been expanding its product portfolio. The company went from selling blenders and vacuums to the beauty category, launching hair stylers and more recently an LED face mask. How do you decide which categories to enter?

Our innovation comes from identifying known or unknown consumer problems. You could be a consumer products company and you could build your product roadmap off of a core technology. If you do that, it will lead you only to the places that core technology is applicable to. 

