How Oreo and Reese’s created the most irresistible snack collab of the year

How much does Oreo parent Mondelez crave the chocolate-peanut butter alchemy of Reese’s? It has twice attempted to acquire Reese’s parent, The Hershey Company, in 2016 and 2024. Well, if you can’t buy ‘em, collab with them, as Oreo and Reese’s rocked the snackternet in late July with news of the forthcoming permanent additions to their lineups: Reese’s Oreo Cup and the Oreo Reese’s Cookie.

I caught up with the top marketers from both Reese’s and Oreo to understand how these two iconic brands came together. Paid subscribers will learn:

How you create a partnership that goes beyond novelty and creates true value for customers and companies alike.

Why these kind of partnerships are essential to wooing Gen Z customers.

The role TikTok and fan culture played in making this collab happen.

What the two brands learned from the 2014 limited edition Reese’s peanut butter-filled Oreos.

The Oreo-Reese’s combo isn’t just some parent company internal mash-up, like Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew. These are two separate corporations, coming together for a joint product. The Reese’s Oreo Cup is an adaption of the classic peanut butter cup, but combining milk chocolate and white creme peanut butter cups with Oreo cookie crumbs. The Oreo Reese’s Cookie is Reese’s peanut buttery creme with Oreo cookie crumbs, sandwiched between Oreo’s classic chocolate cookie wafers.

Both Hershey’s and Mondelez’ stock prices are down by almost 5% over the past year, though Mondelez’s Q2 earnings, reported this week, showed its second-quarter net revenue was up 7.7% to $8.98 billion, while Hershey’s Q2 revenue (GAAP) climbed 26.0% year over year, reaching $2.6 billion.