For the first time ever, you can shop Ikea products outside of Ikea

For the first time since its founding in 1943, Ikea is making it possible to shop for a piece of its furniture in a store other than its own.

Historically, Ikea has run a solely direct-to-consumer business model, selling its wares exclusively through its iconic “big blue box” stores and via its website. Now, though, the company is breaking that mold through a new partnership with Best Buy. Beginning in fall 2025, small Ikea kiosks will begin popping up in Best Buy stores in Florida and Texas, combining Ikea’s signature room-specific furnishings with Best Buy’s range of home appliances. The move represents another step in Ikea’s yearslong plan to diversify and expand its retail footprint. In 2025, that looks like finding new ways to appear in physical storefronts without the investment required for a typical 300,000-square-foot Ikea behemoth.

[Image: Ikea] A one-stop shop for your dream kitchen According to the company, Ikea’s cross-brand retail experience will launch in 10 stores throughout Florida and Texas. Each will feature 1,000-square-foot Ikea storefronts that “showcase inspirational kitchen and laundry room settings,” including embedded Best Buy appliances such as refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves and washers and dryers. Both Ikea representatives and Best Buy employees will be available to help customers plan their spaces and order the items on display. The Ikea display items will not be warehoused at the Best Buy sites, but customers can place orders through the Ikea representatives for shipping and in-home delivery. In a press release, Ikea shared that the goal of the collaboration is to create a “one-stop destination” for customers to design their dream kitchen, storage area, or laundry space.

“The Ikea growth strategy in the U.S. is to create a more accessible, easy, and convenient shopping experience for many people,” says Rob Olson, chief operating officer for Ikea U.S. “Physical expansion takes time, and by partnering with Best Buy, we can enter markets sooner, introducing new customer meeting points at a faster pace. It also allows us to penetrate existing markets in a much deeper way, as we can open shop-in-shops focused on how consumers like to shop, [putting] Ikea closer to where they live in the process.” Ikea’s retail experiments Since 2018, Ikea has experimented with a series of small-format stores that deliver a pared-down version of the brand’s physical retail experience. These “plan-and-order points with pickup” typically include a small storefront with a few popular Ikea items and a team of staffers dedicated to helping customers plan and order furnishings for big design projects. According to Olson, Ikea had opened 10 such locations by the end of fiscal year 2024, and it’s already cut the ribbon on six additional locations in 2025; more will debut before the end of the year. In an interview with RetailSpaces last year, Olson referred to these new-format stores as an avenue for the brand to literally get closer to its consumers, considering that Ikea’s large locations often require fans to travel out of their way to browse in-person. By opening shops-in-a-shop through Best Buy, it looks like Ikea is pursuing another opportunity to show up where its customers already are.